Florida man tried to pay for sex at strip club, called 911 when he was denied: Sheriff

A Miramar man was arrested in Clearwater after authorities said he called 911 to report he'd been denied sex after paying hundreds at a strip club.

Sultan Alnofaie, 21, was arrested Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of making a false 911 call, Pinellas County jail records showed.

Alnofaie had called 911 earlier that morning from Oz Gentlemen's Club in Clearwater, telling operators to "come and take him to jail" and complaining that security at the club had "taken" $300 from him, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC affiliate WFLA.

When a deputy responded, Alnofaie explained he's gotten a private room and paid a staff member $300 for sex, but the staff member refused so he called 911, the affidavit said.

The deputy said Alnofaie was slurring his words and had a strong smell of alcohol on him, the affidavit said.

Jail records showed Alnofaie, who lives in Miramar, was released on a $500 bond.