Florida Man Uses Real Gun and Shoots Child Playing With Nerf Gun: Police

A Central Florida man is behind bars after allegedly admitting to police he shot a child while intoxicated after seeing a group of kids playing with a Nerf gun.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that incident took place Sunday at the home in Sanford, when the 7-year-old victim was shot in the knee. The child was taken to an area hospital, where he had surgery to remove bullet fragments from his body.

According to the child’s mother, the victim had been playing with other children in a home when her friend’s brother, Anthony Knuth, allegedly told them he had a real gun and was going to “put a real bullet in it.”

The mother walked out of the room and heard a loud pop and saw her son bleeding from his knee with the other children saying that Knuth had shot him.

Knuth told police he didn’t remember shooting the victim but was intoxicated at the time. His bond was set at $15,000 with family members saying he is an alcoholic and became worse after his sister died.