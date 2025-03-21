Florida man who threatened Trump on social media had 1,000+ rounds of ammo: Sheriff

A Florida man arrested for threatening President Donald Trump on social media was found with multiple guns and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

Kendall Aaron Todd, 42, was arrested Monday by St. Lucie County Sheriff's SWAT officers in Fort Pierce on a warrant for written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office Todd made several threats again Trump on his Facebook page, including that he wanted to kill the president on live TV.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Authorities had been monitoring Todd for several days before he was arrested.

The sheriff's office executed a search warrant at Todd's home and found two handguns and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, officials said.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

"We take all threats of violence extremely seriously," St. Lucie Sheriff Richard R. Del Toro Jr. said Thursday. "The discovery of firearms and ammunition in connection with threats made against President Trump is deeply concerning. Thanks to the swift action of our SWAT team and the cooperation of the U.S. Secret Service, we intervened promptly to address the situation and ensure the safety of our President and our community."

Todd was booked into jail, and had his bond set at $500,000.