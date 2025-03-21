Florida

Florida man who threatened Trump on social media had 1,000+ rounds of ammo: Sheriff

By NBC6

A Florida man arrested for threatening President Donald Trump on social media was found with multiple guns and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

Kendall Aaron Todd, 42, was arrested Monday by St. Lucie County Sheriff's SWAT officers in Fort Pierce on a warrant for written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Kendall Aaron Todd after being taken into custody and after he was booked into jail.
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
Kendall Aaron Todd after being taken into custody and after he was booked into jail.

According to the sheriff's office Todd made several threats again Trump on his Facebook page, including that he wanted to kill the president on live TV.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Authorities had been monitoring Todd for several days before he was arrested.

The sheriff's office executed a search warrant at Todd's home and found two handguns and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, officials said.

Guns and over 1,000 rounds of ammo were seized during the investigation into Kendall Aaron Todd, who's accused of threatening President Donald Trump
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
Guns and over 1,000 rounds of ammo were seized during the investigation into Kendall Aaron Todd, who's accused of threatening President Donald Trump

"We take all threats of violence extremely seriously," St. Lucie Sheriff Richard R. Del Toro Jr. said Thursday. "The discovery of firearms and ammunition in connection with threats made against President Trump is deeply concerning. Thanks to the swift action of our SWAT team and the cooperation of the U.S. Secret Service, we intervened promptly to address the situation and ensure the safety of our President and our community."

Local

6 to Know 4 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Cold Case Mar 20

Watch the ‘True Crime Marathon' on NBC6 and Telemundo Florida's streaming channels

Todd was booked into jail, and had his bond set at $500,000.

This article tagged under:

FloridaSt. Lucie County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us