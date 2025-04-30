Florida man with ties to Wisconsin school shooter accused of mass shooting threats

A Florida man with ties to a teen girl behind a deadly shooting at a Wisconsin school last year has been arrested for allegedly making mass shooting threats.

Damien Blade Allen, 22, was arrested Tuesday by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office on charges including intimidation-threatening a mass shooting, unlawful use of a two-way communications device and unlawful use of a badge, records show.

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

While executing a search warrant, investigators found Allen had 18 firearms, over 12,000 rounds of ammunition, a Taser, multiple uniforms including police, FBI and military, along with law enforcement credentials and Nazi insignias, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the sheriff's office had received an FBI Guardian Tip that Allen, of Loxahatchee was possibly planning an attack.

Allen had used Instagram, TikTok and Discord to post threats to commit mass shootings and said he'd identified seven different unnamed locations where he would carry out the attacks, the report said.

Investigators also found Allen had been talking on TikTok with Natalie Rupnow, the 15-year-old who killed a teacher and another student and wounded six other people before taking her own life in a mass shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin on Dec. 17, 2024, the report said.

While investigating the Abundant Life shooting, the FBI found direct messages between Rupnow and Allen discussing shootings dating back to May of 2024, the report said.

In one exchange on May 23, 2024, Allen tells Rupnow he has multiple firearm magazines, flashbangs and smoke grenades, bulletproof vests, a bulletproof helmet and first aid kits.

"My loadout is set up for war," Allen wrote, according to the report.

"I got two of my fathers 9mm and a cool shirt lmao," Rupnow responded, adding that she'd like to target a "black church," according to the report.

"Once you get to a point there's no going back," Allen wrote, according to the report. "I got 7 places I would, Strike the police dept. also, Gorilla warfare tactics, Ambushing and blitz."

In a June 7 exchange, they continued to discuss mass shootings.

"We go down together," Allen wrote.

"Correct," Rupnow replied. "I love you."

"I love you more," Allen responded.

On June 8, the two discussed tactical outfits, with Rupnow saying she likes "something full black" and Allen saying he had "like 7 different kits," the report said.

"No hope in humanity," Rupnow wrote.

"It's funny but yeah no hope for humanity," Allen responded.

During the investigation, investigators also found videos Allen posted on Instagram, including one in which he's seen inside a Ford Crown Victoria with what looks like a Palm Beach Sheriff's Office laptop in a laptop stand and a rifle in a rifle rack, the report said.

He also made postings where he's in a full and authentic Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office uniform, the report said.

Allen was booked into jail and remained held without bond Wednesday.

"This guy was ready to go, had all the equipment, had the propensity to do it, it's just a matter of what day was gonna set him off to go do it," Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a news conference Wednesday. "This is a dangerous, dangerous individual. Can you imagine the damage he would have done with 12,000 rounds of ammunition and fully automatic ARs?"