Florida may soon allow high school student-athletes to sign NIL endorsement deals

If they make it to the college level, high school athletes can sign endorsement deals to profit from their name, image or likeness, known as NIL for short.

Florida made it legal a couple of years ago for college athletes to make money on endorsements while still retaining their amateur status for college sports.

That concept could soon be a reality for high school athletes in Florida if the state follows the lead of more than half the states in the country and extends NIL ability to the high school level.

“Why not allow them to have a corporation sponsor them, you know, why not allow them to reap the rewards of what they’ve been doing as athletes?” said music legend Luther Campbell, who is also the head football coach at Miami Edison Senior High School.

Campbell says at least two of his players, including star running back Sterling Joseph, would be cashing in if they played in NIL states.

I asked him what he says to critics who feel high school kids are too young to have hundreds of thousands of dollars thrust at them.

“I say it’s no different than the kid who opens up a lemonade stand and wants to be an entrepreneur at the age of 8 years old, we look at that and we say, you know, that’s a great thing, that kid got a real future,” Campbell replied.

Last Wednesday, State Representative Chip LaMarca, Republican of Lighthouse Point, and State Senator Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Democrat from Fort Lauderdale, presented Broward County Public Schools with $250,000 for an athlete mentoring program.

“You know kids can be fragile, the strongest and most athletic kids in high school can be fragile mentally and we want to make sure they’re ready for what they’re getting themselves into and the great career they can possibly have,” LaMarca said at the event.

LaMarca is a former high school athlete, he played football at Northeast High School and he filed the bill to allow NIL deals at the college level. However, LaMarca says he hasn’t yet made up his mind about extending NIL to high school kids.

“The negatives and potential pitfalls are obviously, they’re much younger, still learning, hopefully, financial literacy and depending on what kind of background and family they’re coming from, money might be a bigger issue for some students than others, but I do think in the world we live in today I definitely do think there’s money to be made, you know, social media influencers and things like that that are younger than college, so there definitely will be some opportunity,” LaMarca said.

Campbell says NIL acts as a positive incentive, motivating high school kids to become financially literate and to improve their grades and general behavior to make themselves more marketable to companies.

“Kids are on TikTok, they’re monetizing, we live in a monetizing world right now, they’re monetizing on social media, they’re monetizing every opportunity they get, they’re building up their profile, they’re doing things to get clicks, they understand marketing, so why not allow these kids to reap the benefits of NIL?” Campbell said.

Some athletes in California, for example, are making hundreds of thousands of dollars before they even get to college. The governing body for high school sports in Florida meets next month to take up the NIL issue.