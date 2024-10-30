Brevard County

Florida mayoral candidate accused of stealing opponent's campaign signs

The witness believes Conklin used a hammer to remove a large sign.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A mayoral candidate in Brevard County is accused of removing her opponent's campaign signs.

Titusville Police said someone came to them with a photo that shows mayoral candidate Vickie Conklin with a name tag while holding a hammer outside the Titusville Library last Wednesday.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The witness believes Conklin used the hammer to remove a large sign.

Body camera video shows Conklin expressing her frustration that two signs in support of her opponent used her picture and spelled her name incorrectly.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Video shows Conklin later telling officers that the signs needed to be removed.

"This shouldn't stay. So, I pulled them down. It's not me. It's my space," Conklin said in the video.

In a statement to NBC6 affiliate WESH, the State Attorney's Office said it has requested a criminal summons for Conklin on one count of theft valued at $300 or less.

Local

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

WATCH LIVE: Corruption trial continues for suspended Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez

Florida 2 hours ago

‘Sickening scheme': Florida bail bondsman accused of making women have sex for bond

"This situation is deeply disappointing. Campaigns should be about engaging with the community and focusing on the issues that matter. While we all expect spirited competition, acts of theft and dishonesty have no place in our elections," Conklin's opponent, Andrew Connors, said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

Brevard CountyFlorida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us