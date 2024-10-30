Florida mayoral candidate accused of stealing opponent's campaign signs

A mayoral candidate in Brevard County is accused of removing her opponent's campaign signs.

Titusville Police said someone came to them with a photo that shows mayoral candidate Vickie Conklin with a name tag while holding a hammer outside the Titusville Library last Wednesday.

The witness believes Conklin used the hammer to remove a large sign.

Body camera video shows Conklin expressing her frustration that two signs in support of her opponent used her picture and spelled her name incorrectly.

Video shows Conklin later telling officers that the signs needed to be removed.

"This shouldn't stay. So, I pulled them down. It's not me. It's my space," Conklin said in the video.

In a statement to NBC6 affiliate WESH, the State Attorney's Office said it has requested a criminal summons for Conklin on one count of theft valued at $300 or less.

"This situation is deeply disappointing. Campaigns should be about engaging with the community and focusing on the issues that matter. While we all expect spirited competition, acts of theft and dishonesty have no place in our elections," Conklin's opponent, Andrew Connors, said in a statement.