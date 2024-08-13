Florida medical equipment manufacturer pleads guilty in $2.4 million tax evasion

A Florida man who manufactured and sold medical equipment has pleaded guilty to evading some $2.4 million in taxes on income he earned from his business, authorities said.

Roger Whitman, 76, entered the guilty plea on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Authorities said that between 2002 and 2018, Whitman generated millions of dollars in gross receipts from the sale of the medical equipment, but had not filed an individual income tax return or made any tax payments since 2000.

In 2012, the IRS assessed nearly $800,0000 in taxes against Whitman for the tax years 2002 through 2009.

In response, to conceal his income and assets, Whitman formed a trust with his girlfriend serving as the trustee.

Whitman's girlfriend opened two bank accounts in the trust’s name, and Whitman directed his income from the business into the trust’s bank accounts and used the funds from these accounts to pay personal expenses, authorities said.

Whitman caused a tax loss to the IRS of more than $2.4 million.

Whitman is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13, where he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, as well as supervised release and monetary penalties.