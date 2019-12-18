Florida

Florida Mom Fueled by Holiday Cheer Hugs Stranger, Gets $20k

The popular mommy blogger recounted the incident in an online video that went viral with more than 78 million views.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A Florida woman caught up in what she calls the magic of Christmas, accidentally hugged a stranger at a gas station parking lot and now the video is going viral.

Mary Katherine Backstrom says she was feeling the holiday cheer so she bought a soda for the woman standing in line in front of her. She left the store and saw a stranger cleaning her car windshield.

The delighted woman hugged the man and excitedly told him, “This is my favorite part of humanity. I love Christmas so much. Thank you for doing this.”

Turns out it wasn’t her car. The man was washing his own car windshield. His car just looked like Backstrom's car. The two had a good laugh and the popular mommy blogger recounted the incident in an online video that went viral with more than 78 million views.

She appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday. The comedian said she loved Backstrom’s video and heard she’d done a lot of paying it forward from donating a kidney to paying a friend’s bill to helping a waitress fix her car.

Local

Florida 19 mins ago

Florida Parents Charged With Murder After Baby Starves to Death

Florida 2 hours ago

Florida Man Pays Electric Bills for Families About to Lose Power

The TV host then presented Backstrom with an oversized check for $20,000.

The News-Press reports the 35-year-old mom said she’s not sure what she and her husband will do with the money but will likely do some random acts of kindness.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaChristmasgas stationThe Ellen DeGeneres ShowHolidays
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us