Florida mom sentenced to multiple life terms for sex crimes against her own kids

A Florida mother has been sentenced to more than 21 life terms in prison after she was convicted of committing sex crimes against her own children.

Natalie Wagner, 28, was given the sentence last week in a St. Lucie County courtroom.

Wagner had been convicted on more than 80 criminal counts ranging from incest to transmitting child pornography.

Authorities arrested Wagner back in 2022 after they discovered she'd recorded videos of herself committing sex acts with her 1-year-old-and 3-year-old children, WPTV reported.

Wagner would sell the videos for $5 to $50 on social media, authorities said.

An investigation began after authorities received complaints that Wagner was advertising the videos on Snapchat.

Port St. Lucie Police later found explicit videos on Wagner's phone.

Wagner's husband is also facing charges for failing to protect his children.

Prosecutors said the children are with new caretakers, and the 3-year-old has undergone counseling. They hope the 1-year-old is too young to understand what they went through.