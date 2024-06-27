Port St. Lucie

Florida mom sentenced to multiple life terms for sex crimes against her own kids

Natalie Wagner, 28, was given the sentence last week in a St. Lucie County courtroom

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Florida mother has been sentenced to more than 21 life terms in prison after she was convicted of committing sex crimes against her own children.

Natalie Wagner, 28, was given the sentence last week in a St. Lucie County courtroom.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Wagner had been convicted on more than 80 criminal counts ranging from incest to transmitting child pornography.

Authorities arrested Wagner back in 2022 after they discovered she'd recorded videos of herself committing sex acts with her 1-year-old-and 3-year-old children, WPTV reported.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Wagner would sell the videos for $5 to $50 on social media, authorities said.

An investigation began after authorities received complaints that Wagner was advertising the videos on Snapchat.

Port St. Lucie Police later found explicit videos on Wagner's phone.

Local

Caught on Camera 10 mins ago

South Miami man on voyeurism probation busted again after videos show him in neighbor's yard: Cops

Uber 27 mins ago

Curious what life would look like without a car? Uber will give you $1,000 to find out

Wagner's husband is also facing charges for failing to protect his children.

Prosecutors said the children are with new caretakers, and the 3-year-old has undergone counseling. They hope the 1-year-old is too young to understand what they went through.

This article tagged under:

Port St. LucieFlorida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us