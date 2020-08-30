Jacksonville

Florida Mother Accused of Stabbing 6-Year-Old Girl to Death

By Associated Press

Getty

Florida authorities say a 36-year-old woman was arrested on charges she stabbed her 6-year-old daughter to death.

The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union says Purkanah Yisrael Mayo had been hospitalized after stabbing herself with the same kitchen knife and was in life-threatening condition.

The Florida Department of Children and Families' child fatality report for Duval County said the mother's parental rights were terminated previously.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said four other people were at the home when the attack took place Aug. 19, among them another child. No motive has been released.

The child welfare agency said it had gotten involved with the girl's well-being in the last five years, but did not provide any more details.

Desputies arrested Mayo on Friday on a charge of second-degree murder. No attorney was listed in jail records.

