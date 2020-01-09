Florida

Florida Motorcycle Officer Dies in Crash

Lakeland Officer Paul Dunn, 50, died shortly before 6 a.m., according to a post on the police department's Facebook page

Officer Paul Dunn
Lakeland Police Department

A motorcycle officer with the Lakeland Police Department was killed in a crash on Thursday morning, the agency said in a statement.

Officer Paul Dunn, 50, died shortly before 6 a.m., according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

The motorcycle struck and drove over a raised concrete median, Polk County Sheriff's spokesman Brian Bruchey told news outlets. He said they're not sure whether another vehicle was involved.

Dunn was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

Dunn had been with Lakeland police since 2013. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and has two sons currently serving in the military. He was married and also has a daughter, the Facebook posting said.

It is with great sadness that we announce that Lakeland Police Department Officer Paul Dunn has passed away from...

Posted by LakelandPD on Thursday, January 9, 2020
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaLakeland Police
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us