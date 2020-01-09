Florida Motorcycle Officer Dies in Crash

A motorcycle officer with the Lakeland Police Department was killed in a crash on Thursday morning, the agency said in a statement.

Officer Paul Dunn, 50, died shortly before 6 a.m., according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

The motorcycle struck and drove over a raised concrete median, Polk County Sheriff's spokesman Brian Bruchey told news outlets. He said they're not sure whether another vehicle was involved.

Dunn was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

Dunn had been with Lakeland police since 2013. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and has two sons currently serving in the military. He was married and also has a daughter, the Facebook posting said.