Florida NAACP Chapter Calls Travel Advisory ‘Very Necessary' Due to ‘Dangerous' Legislation

The president of the Miami-Dade branch of the NAACP called the leading civil rights organization's travel advisory for Florida "very necessary."

The NAACP issued the advisory Saturday, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis has made Florida openly hostile towards people of color and LGBTQ+ community.

“It is a warning that is in effect immediately and very necessary," Daniella Pierre said.

This was the first time Pierre recalled a travel advisory for the state of Florida because of what she says is dangerous legislation.

"Based on the recent policies and actions that have come out under the leadership of the governor, which appear to be very harmful to Black Americans and all people of color," Pierre said.

Another civil rights organization, the League of United Latin American Citizens, also issued a travel advisory for Florida last week.

"This is only our second one in our 94-year history," said LULAC's national president Domingo Garcia.

Equality Florida, a gay rights advocacy group, has also issued a travel advisory.

All three groups say recent moves by DeSantis' administration are dangerous to the welfare of residents and anyone traveling to the state who are people of color or part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Fear-mongering almost like it’s 1933 Germany but it’s 2023 Florida," Garcia said. "And it’s being done to divide Americans based on if you are an immigrant or not, if you are gay or Black, and it just boggles the mind that somebody would go against everything the constitution and the Statue of Liberty stand for."

The groups are pointing to legislation attacking AP African American Studies, stripping diversity and inclusion programs from colleges and universities, and giving local law enforcement power on immigration issues.

DeSantis' spokespeople reacted to the travel advisory on Twitter, referring to it as a stunt and "just noise."

"We are an association that puts people over politics," Pierre said.