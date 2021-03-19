Florida Nears 2 Million Covid Cases, Reports 5,140 New Infections and 53 More Deaths Friday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,100 Friday, pushing the state's total to just under 2 million as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 50.
The 5,140 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,999,257 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Another 53 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 32,651. An additional 621 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 432,177 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,235 since Thursday, along with a total of 5,716 COVID-related deaths, an increase of six since Thursday.
In Broward County, there were 206,889 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 704, along with 2,580 virus-related deaths, eight more than Thursday's total.
Palm Beach County had 127,491 cases and 2,595 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 6,191 cases and 48 deaths.