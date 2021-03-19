Florida Nears 2 Million Covid Cases, Reports 5,140 New Infections and 53 More Deaths Friday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,100 Friday, pushing the state's total to just under 2 million as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 50.

The 5,140 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,999,257 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another 53 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 32,651. An additional 621 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 432,177 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,235 since Thursday, along with a total of 5,716 COVID-related deaths, an increase of six since Thursday.

In Broward County, there were 206,889 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 704, along with 2,580 virus-related deaths, eight more than Thursday's total.

Palm Beach County had 127,491 cases and 2,595 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 6,191 cases and 48 deaths.