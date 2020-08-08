Florida Nears 530K Coronavirus Cases As Resident Death Toll Reaches 8,109

What to Know Florida reported 8,502 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and 182 new virus-related deaths

Positivity rates continue to follow a downward trend

Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for more than 192,800 COVID-19 cases, about 37% of the state's total count

Florida’s COVID-related death toll increased by another 182 residents Saturday as the state continues to suffer from the late-stage effects of the coronavirus wave that swept across the region last month.

A total of 8,109 Florida residents have now died from COVID-related causes, and an additional 129 non-residents have died in the state due to the disease.

Of the 182 new resident deaths, about half actually died one week ago or earlier; they are only now being reported after they’re confirmed to be related to COVID-19.

An additional 8,502 new coronavirus cases Saturday brought the state's total to 526,577, according to figures released by Florida's Department of Health.

The positivity rate for all tests results received Friday was 13.1%, about what it has been for all tests over the last seven days. The seven-day rate is down from a peak of 17.6% exactly one month ago.

When retests of those already positive are removed, the new case rate Friday was 9.9%, under 10% for the fourth time in seven days.

The median age of people who tested positive in Saturday's results was 42, about the average age of cases for the past two weeks.

Statewide, more than 3,952,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 to-date.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County's case total rose Saturday by more than 1,800, to 131,217, and the county's virus-related deaths rose by 29, to 1,838.

In Broward County, there were 61,614 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 860, along with 789 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 36,600 cases and 929 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 1,514 cases and 13 deaths.