Florida Officials Waive Limit on Antibody Testing at Hard Rock Stadium COVID-19 Site

Coronavirus antibody testing at a major South Florida testing site will no longer have a daily limit, according to state officials on Sunday.

At a news conference on Sunday, Mike Jachles, chair of the Florida Association of Public Information Officers, said Hard Rock Stadium's drive-thru coronavirus testing site would administer as many antibody tests as it could during its regular hours of operation.

Originally, only 125 tests were allowed to be administered in a single day.

"Because of the way the system is set up [at Hard Rock Stadium], and the way the client flow is, today we did 257 antibody tests," Jachles said.

In order to receive the antibody test, officials say patients must first take the nasal swab test for the virus.

Blood is drawn during the antibody test, and the results are given on site.

Any person 18 years or older is allowed to be tested at the Hard Rock site, regardless of symptoms. Up to five people in the first two rows of a vehicle can be tested, but windows must work properly.

On Sunday, Florida's tally of positive coronavirus cases nearly reached 64,000, according to the state's Department of Health.

For five consecutive days more than 1,000 new cases have been reported, with an additional 1,100 new cases and 12 new virus-related deaths being reported Sunday.