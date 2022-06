The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is warning auto dealers of a new email scam asking people to revalidate their information with the department.

The fake email tells auto dealers that there is a new "system update" and that the FLHSMV needs them to "re-validate their profile details" on their website. It then provides an embedded link to complete your profile. The department says all of this is false.

"The department will never ask dealers to do this," said FLHSMV.