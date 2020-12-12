Florida

Florida on Pace to Break Record for Weapon Applications

Floridians are on pace to break a record for the number of applications for concealed weapons licenses this year.

State officials said this week that license applications typically go up in an election year, but the pandemic also is likely driving the higher volume of applications.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is on pace to process 305,043 new applications and 143,749 renewal applications in 2020, according to Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

The agency is currently processing approximately 10,000 applications for concealed weapons licenses per week.

By comparison, there were 202,698 new concealed weapons license applications last year and 188,900 new applications two years ago.

