Florida Order Preventing Evictions, Foreclosures Extended to June 2

Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts still processing eviction paperwork

MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 23: Vachi Udolkin, Broker Associate RE/MAX Advance Realty, inspects a foreclosed home on August 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. A report released by Attom Data Solutions showed that twenty-one states posted a year-over-year increase in foreclosure starts in July, including the state of Florida which is up 35 percent and the regional area of Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach when broken down within the state it is up 29 percent. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended his executive order preventing foreclosures and evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic through June 2.

DeSantis announced the extension during a news conference in Doral Thursday. The governor had initially issued the order on April 2.

While the moratorium has been extended, the Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts is still processing evictions which means some tenants are receiving notices to get out, even though they don't have to.

The county had announced in March that police would not be serving evictions during the county's coronavirus state of emergency.

NBC 6 learned that a total of 304 eviction summons have been issued since the emergency orders were declared, with 217 after the county's orders in March and another 87 after the governor's order in April.

"I found out that multiple county clerks of courts are accepting eviction proceedings, issuing summons and issuing case numbers which is in complete contravention to the governor's orders," Rep. Michael Grieco said. "I think that they're wrong by issuing a case number on any of these eviction processes, it is illegal, it's contrary to the governor's order.

The clerk's office said it's required to process the orders, but Miami-Dade Police officials said they're not enforcing any evictions.

