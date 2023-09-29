Florida outlaws ‘gas station heroin': What to know about state's ban on tianeptine

Last week, Florida became the latest state to ban to outlaw the drug tianeptine, also known as "gas station heroin."

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed an emergency rule on Sept. 21 to outlaw the drug and place it on the state's Schedule 1 list of controlled substances.

What is tianeptine?

Tianeptine is commonly sold as a dietary supplement under the names Pegasus, Tianaa or Zaza Red, and can mimic the effects of opioids, Moody said.

It gets its nickname "gas station heroin" because it's available at gas stations, convenience stores and online.

Tianeptine is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any medical use, Moody said.

What are the dangers of tianeptine?

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, tianeptine is

abused for its euphoric properties similar to other opioids, such as heroin. Severe adverse health effects, including respiratory depression, severe sedation and death have occurred from misuse.

According to the FDA, some users may have difficulty stopping use of tianeptine and experience withdrawal symptoms similar to opioid withdrawals. Effects include agitation, drowsiness, confusion, sweating, rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slowed or stopped breath, coma and death.

Moody said tianeptine is attributed to five deaths nationwide, and said Florida's poison control centers have fielded 15 calls related to exposure to the drug this year.

More than 50 calls from users have been reported in the state over the past four years.

"Tianeptine, also known as gas station heroin, is highly addictive and even deadly. The federal government reports deaths nationwide, and tianeptine is causing an increase in calls to Florida’s Poison Control Center," Moody said. "We are taking immediate action to outlaw this dangerous substance in our state. No one should buy, sell or use products containing tianeptine."

What does the ban mean and what's next?

Tianeptine is banned in several other states including Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee.

Moody's emergency ban temporarily makes it illegal to buy, sell or possess tianeptine in Florida.

"This ban is temporary but I will work with lawmakers this year on a permanent ban ahead of our legislative session," Moody said. "This action will save lives and help us build a stronger, safer Florida."