Hurricane Season 2021

Florida Panhandle Could See Major Rainfall, Flooding From Potential System: NHC

A 50 percent chance of becoming a named system is forecast over the next 48 hours as the potential system would be named Mindy

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Parts of Florida’s panhandle could be in store for major rainfall and flooding this week due to what could be the next named system of the 2021 hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center says the area of disorganized storms is currently over the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico as it moves to the northeast and becomes more developed.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

A 50 percent chance of becoming a named system is forecast over the next 48 hours as the potential system would be named Mindy.

Regardless of development chances, the NHC said the area from Pensacola as far south as the Tampa Bay area could see major rain and flooding through Thursday.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 to Know: How BSO Deputy Saw 9/11 Take His Life in New Direction

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

Robbers Steal Car After Holding Man at Gunpoint at SW Miami-Dade Gas Station

This comes as Hurricane Larry, a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 miles per hour, sits southeast of Bermuda and is forecast to move toward the northwest before making a turn toward the north and weaken slightly.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

Hurricane Season 2021FloridaNational Hurricane Center
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us