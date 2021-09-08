Florida Panhandle Could See Major Rainfall, Flooding From Potential System: NHC

Parts of Florida’s panhandle could be in store for major rainfall and flooding this week due to what could be the next named system of the 2021 hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center says the area of disorganized storms is currently over the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico as it moves to the northeast and becomes more developed.

A 50 percent chance of becoming a named system is forecast over the next 48 hours as the potential system would be named Mindy.

Regardless of development chances, the NHC said the area from Pensacola as far south as the Tampa Bay area could see major rain and flooding through Thursday.

This comes as Hurricane Larry, a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 miles per hour, sits southeast of Bermuda and is forecast to move toward the northwest before making a turn toward the north and weaken slightly.