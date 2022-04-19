Florida

Florida Panther Struck and Killed by Vehicle: FWC

The remains of the 2-year-old male panther were found Sunday near Lakeland in Polk County, wildlife officials said

By The Associated Press

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the 11th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 11 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 2-year-old male panther were found Sunday near Lakeland in Polk County, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

