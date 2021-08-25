Florida Panthers, BB&T Center Hosting Part-Time Job Fair Saturday

If you’re looking for a part-time job in quite the ‘cool’ setting, the Florida Panthers and the BB&T Center might just have the right spot for you.

The arena in Sunrise is hosting a job fair this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are looking for local and high energy individuals to join the workforce.

Events include the 2021-22 NHL season, which starts October 14th when the Panthers host the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as the various concerts and events held at the arena.

Jobs include housekeeping, event staff, food and beverage, conversion crew and more.

You can apply for the event by clicking here. Interviews will be conducted on site and resumes are highly recommended.