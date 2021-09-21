Florida Panthers Begin Search for New Naming Rights Partner for Arena

For nearly a decade, the home of the Florida Panthers in Sunrise has been called the BB&T Center. Starting this season, that name is out the door.

The team announced Tuesday it has begun the search for a new naming rights partner after a mutual agreement between the team and BB&T now Truist Bank to not extend the current agreement, which has been in place since 2012.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

“As we move forward in identifying a new naming rights partnership for the arena, we will seek to build on this incredible momentum with an innovative long-term partner that aligns with our culture, brand and growth trajectory as South Florida's hockey market continues to grow exponentially,” team CCO Shan Thornton said in a statement.

The arena, which opened in 1998 and is now on its fifth different name, will be called FLA Live Arena until a new sponsor can be found.

"We’re proud of our relationship with the Florida Panthers and grateful for the opportunity to partner with them to create a space—a premier sports and entertainment venue—for South Florida residents to make lasting memories,” said Joe Smith, head of sponsorship and regional marketing at Truist.