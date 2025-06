As fans celebrated the Florida Panthers' second consecutive Stanley Cup win after defeating the Edmonton Oilers, a championship parade will be held on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Florida Panthers, the parade will start at 12 p.m. at A1A and Riomar Street and will end at a rally on stage at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Details on where guest should park have not been disclosed.