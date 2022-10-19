Florida Panthers Distribute Supplies to Areas in SW Florida Impacted by Ian

The Florida Panthers gave back to communities along southwest Florida impacted by the devastation from Hurricane Ian in late September.

Staff members from the team and JetBlue traveled to cities including Englewood, where they took part in a supply distribution at World Central Kitchen.

The NHL team collected supplies at their home preseason game on October 6 while JetBlue collected supplies this past weekend at participating Ford dealerships across South Florida.

The Panthers recently announced a partnership with the Florida Everblades, a minor league hockey team based in Estero. The Everblades’ arena has been used as a site for both first responders and residents impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on September 28.