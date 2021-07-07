Florida Panthers Hold Several Hockey Clinics for Local Visually Impaired Children

The Florida Panthers were the true "MVP" for dozens of visually impaired children across South Florida with clinics held at the team's arena in Sunrise.

Members of the organization welcomed 25 kids from the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind to the BB&T Center on Tuesday for a career development panel with Panthers staff members, followed by a special clinic using floorball equipment tailored for the group.

The event came one week after the Panthers welcomed 10 kids from the Lighthouse of Broward County for an audio arena tour followed by the clinic held on the floor of the arena.

For nearly a century, Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Lighthouse of Broward have been working to build a more inclusive society for the blind and visually impaired.

The Panthers have hosted similar clinics before with the groups in previous years while giving $25,000 to the Miami chapter in 2019 as part of their Community Champions program.