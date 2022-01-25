Florida Panthers Honoring Active Military, Veterans at Thursday's Game

The Florida Panthers will honor South Florida’s military and veteran community Thursday with the team’s annual Military Appreciation Night.

Florida will welcome and honor more than 500 active and retired military veterans when the Panthers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. inside FLA Live Arena.

The Panthers will wear exclusive military jerseys during pregame warm-ups that fans can be purchase later. Other merchandise, including hats and shirts, will be available for purchase.

Florida will honor former World War II and Korean War veteran John Moran as part of the team’s ‘Heroes Among Us’ program. The 93-year-old served as a Platoon Sergeant in the US Marines Corps for five years was awarded the WWII Victory Medal and Korean Service Medal.

Since its launch in 2013, the Heroes Among Us program has honored more than 350 veterans included 74 who served in World War II. Among the veterans honored this season were 101-year-old Irving Faer and 99-year-old Helen Brauer, who served in World War II, and 39-year Army and Vietnam War veteran Connie Christensen.

The Panthers will also hold the Florida Panthers Foundation Baby Product Drive from 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on the JetBlue tarmac. Items collected - including baby bottles, teething rings, towers and more – will benefit 22 military mothers and families across South Florida through partnerships with Soldiers’ Angels and the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center.

Fans will also be able to write letters to troops serving overseas pregame on the tarmac as well.

