Florida Panthers parade prep underway in Fort Lauderdale Beach

After the Florida Panthers won their second Stanley Cup after beating the Edmonton Oilers, preparations for a parade are underway in Fort Lauderdale Beach on Thursday.

NBC6 cameras captured crews working on a stage for the Panthers championship parade.

Construction of the stage started on Tuesday.

Before Panthers players arrive at the stage, they will travel a parade route, which starts on A1A and Riomar Street.

The parade will start at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

During the 2024 parade, where the Cats won their first Stanley Cup, there was some rain but that didn't deter fans from celebrating with the team.

"It's crazy we did it twice, it's unbelievable, it was amazing, went last year, coming this year, it's unbelieve," said a fan.

City of Fort Lauderdale officials will host a press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss safety protocols and traffic control measures.