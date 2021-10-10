Florida Passengers Affected Amid Southwest Airlines Cancellations Nationwide

Passengers are frustrated in South Florida after Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights, about 27 percent of its schedule.

“We have kids and a life to get back to. This is ridiculous,” passenger Asiann Armant said.

The lines kept growing at the Southwest Airlines counter at Miami International Airport as hundreds of passengers have been stranded and are looking for a way back home quickly.

Some say the first available flight is Tuesday.

“We are pretty much stuck here,” Armant said.

Another passenger was fuming. “Man, let me tell you- I better be compensated. That’s all I gotta say,” traveler Kevin Williams said.

The airline blames weather challenges and air traffic control issues for more than 1,000 flight delays and cancellations across the country.

In a statement, Southwest said, in part:

“With fewer frequencies between cities in our current schedule, recovering during operational challenges is more difficult and prolonged.”

But the FAA also released a statement saying, in part:

“No FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported since Friday.”

Some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place.

Patience, however, is wearing thin for travelers upset with what they believe to be insufficient staff to help solve their travel nightmare.

“They should be accomodating! They only have like two or three people helping. That is crazy and we have to go to work,” a traveler who went by Meyer said.

Southwest Airlines says self-service rebooking options are available on their website.