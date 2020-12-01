Florida Passes 1 Million Covid Cases, Adds 82 More Virus-Related Deaths Tuesday

Florida surpassed one million confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, becoming the third state to reach that total.

With 8,847 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, Florida now has 1,008,166, according to the state's dashboard.

Florida joins Texas and California as the only states to reach one million cases since the pandemic began.

With 82 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 18,679 Tuesday. Another 237 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.69% in Tuesday's report, the second straight day it was over 8%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.50% in Tuesday's report, the third straight day it's been over 10%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 231,761 cases Tuesday, an increase of 2,143 since Monday, along with 3,839 COVID-related deaths, four more than in Monday's report.

In Broward County, there were 108,325 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 800, along with 1,664 virus-related deaths, the same figure in Monday's report.

Palm Beach County had 65,936 cases and 1,697 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 3,392 cases and 28 deaths.