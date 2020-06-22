Florida Passes 100,000 Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Reaches 3,173

Florida surpassed 100,000 coronavirus cases Monday as the state reported nearly 3,000 new cases and a dozen new deaths.

With 2,929 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 100,217, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

It's the first day in nearly a week that new reported cases were under 3,000. Just under 3,500 new cases had been reported Sunday, and Florida set a daily record Saturday with 4,049 new cases.

Another 12 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed Monday, bringing the state's total to 3,173.

On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the Health Department to reissue advisories urging Floridians to consider wearing masks to help keep the virus from spreading and to refrain from attending gatherings of more than 50 people.

Despite the rise in new infections, the governor has not signaled any possibility of retreat from reopening the state after three months of closures that have damaged the economy, kept hundreds of thousands of people from their jobs and disrupted the day-to-day lives of Floridians.

Some businesses have delayed plans to reopen, while others have reclosed because of jitters over the rising number of new cases or because of employees becoming infected by COVID-19.