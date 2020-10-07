Florida Passes 15,000 Coronavirus-Related Deaths, Adds Over 2,500 More Cases

Florida's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 15,000 Wednesday, as the state added more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases

The state's official death toll was at 15,084, according to the Florida Department of Health's dashboard.

That figure includes 14,904 Florida resident deaths, an increase of 137 since Tuesday, as well as 180 non-resident deaths, two more than were reported Tuesday.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The 2,582 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 722,707, according to the state's dashboard.