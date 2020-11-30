Florida Passes 999,000 Covid Cases, Adds 98 More Virus-Related Deaths Monday

What to Know Florida reported 6,658 new COVID-19 cases Monday, for a total of 999,319

The state reported 98 more virus-related deaths Monday

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.40% in Monday's report

Florida added more than 6,600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by nearly 100.

The 6,658 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 999,319, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 97 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 18,597 Monday. Another 237 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than was in Sunday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.40% in Monday's report, the highest it's been since it was reported to be 8.75% on Nov. 16.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 11.00% in Monday's report, the first time it's reached 11% since Nov. 13.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 229,618 cases Monday, an increase of 1,962 since Sunday, along with 3,835 COVID-related deaths, one more than in Sunday's report.

In Broward County, there were 107,524 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 825, along with 1,664 virus-related deaths, five more than in Sunday's report.

Palm Beach County had 65,372 cases and 1,694 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 3,381 cases and 27 deaths.