Florida pastor arrested after sexually assaulting 2 minors in church: Police

A pastor in Orlando was arrested in Virginia after being accused of sexually assaulting and touching two underaged girls at a church, police said.

Yersson Solarte, 33, was charged with sexual battery of a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the Sanford Police Department, on April 10, officers received reports of an inappropriate relationship that occurred between Solarte and the two victims.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During their investigation, officers found out that Solarte attempted to create an inappropriate relationship with the victims.

Police said the alleged incident happened at Ipul Pentecostal Church, where Solarte was a pastor.

Following his arrest, Solarte was removed from his role at the church.

Solarte was arrested on May 7 while he was in Virginia and was transferred to John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Florida.

Police believe there are more victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department.