Florida

Florida Pastor Who Fought Alcohol Sales on Sundays Charged With Child Porn

Getty Images

A Florida pastor who crusaded against alcohol sales on Sundays is now facing child pornography charges, state investigators say.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported William Dalton Milam, 62, was arrested Monday on two counts of promoting sexual performance of a child and 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday if Milam has a lawyer.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office
William Milam

The Pensacola News Journal reports Milam is pastor at the Olivet Baptist Church in Milton and was an outspoken critic of the consumption of alcohol. He delivered a sermon there last Sunday.

FDLE said agents received a tip about Milam from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to a computer address traced to Milam's home. Authorities say a search warrant led agents to multiple devices containing child pornography, some depicting children as young as 3 engaged in sex acts.

Milam vocally opposed a 2016 campaign by Santa Rosa County cities to change local ordinances to allow the sale of liquor on Sundays.

