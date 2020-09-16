Florida

Florida Pays Citrus Company $28.5M for Conservation Land

A Florida citrus company has sold another piece of land to the state for preservation.

Fort Myers-based Alico Inc. announced Friday that the state's Florida Forever land conservation program purchased 10,702 acres of its land in Hendry County for $28.5 million. The publicly traded company is one of America’s largest citrus producers.

This is the second time the state has purchased land from Alico in an area known as the Devil’s Garden, theNews-Press reported.

In 2019, the state purchased 5,534 acres for more than $14.7 million. The two purchases represent more than 16,000 acres of conservation land that is prime habitat for endangered Florida panthers.

The second purchase from Alico is part of the $79 million Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Cabinet agreed to spend on seven Florida Forever projects this fiscal year.

According to the Florida Forever website, the state has purchased more than 818,000 acres of land with more than $3 billion through the program since its inception in July 2001.

