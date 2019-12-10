Only in Florida

Florida Police Department Mocks Banana Sold at Art Basel With Sale of Donut

The Tampa Police Department posted a photo on social media of “Sgt. Donut” with an asking price of $200,000.

Tampa Police Department

In the wake of the famed banana that sold for over $120,000 this past weekend during Art Basel, one Florida police department is attempting to mockingly top that with their own glazed idea.

The Tampa Police Department posted a photo on social media of “Sgt. Donut” with an asking price of $200,000.

“Tampa’s finest piece of art work is on display at Tampa Police Department. The city’s most elite artist, Chief Brian Dugan, called this a ‘one of a kind’ piece,” the department wrote.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Sewage Spill Saga in Fort Lauderdale, Final Day of Hanukkah Amid Fears

Only in Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Man Arrested After Officers Watch Theft of Car on His Instagram Feed

Officials have not said if anyone has actually bid on the dessert or breakfast treat.

This article tagged under:

Only in FloridaFloridabanana
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us