Florida Police Department Mocks Banana Sold at Art Basel With Sale of Donut

In the wake of the famed banana that sold for over $120,000 this past weekend during Art Basel, one Florida police department is attempting to mockingly top that with their own glazed idea.

The Tampa Police Department posted a photo on social media of “Sgt. Donut” with an asking price of $200,000.

“Tampa’s finest piece of art work is on display at Tampa Police Department. The city’s most elite artist, Chief Brian Dugan, called this a ‘one of a kind’ piece,” the department wrote.

Officials have not said if anyone has actually bid on the dessert or breakfast treat.