Florida Politicians React to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

A women's rights champion and the court’s second female justice, Ginsburg's death sparked reaction far and wide across social media.

Here's what some local and federal lawmakers have said:

A devastating loss for our country. She lifted women and all of us with her lifetime of tenacious advocacy that changed our world. May we fight on for justice in her memory. Rest in peace and power, RBG. https://t.co/QOoatbu9ll — Daniella Levine Cava (@DLCAVA) September 19, 2020

Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava also released this statement: "The Justice that Americans knew so well will be missed greatly. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg broke barriers and defined the greatness of being a fair jurist. Never afraid and a giant in her own right, she made her mark in our democracy. Her light will shine bright for generations to come!"

Saddened to hear of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. She was the second woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court. Her legacy and public service to our nation will not be forgotten. My condolences to her family and colleagues. May she Rest In Peace. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) September 19, 2020

She was a passionate advocate for women to have equal opportunities with men in the work place. She also was a bridge builder on the Court, and her friendship with the late Justice Antonin Scalia highlights what’s best about our nation. May she Rest In Peace. (2/2) — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) September 19, 2020

I join our nation in mourning the devastating loss of Justice Ginsburg. During her nearly 3 decades of service on our nation’s highest court, she was always a steadfast defender of women’s rights, civil rights, and equality for all, becoming a true icon of justice for so many. pic.twitter.com/WdEdeSyWEa — Alcee L. Hastings (@RepHastingsFL) September 19, 2020

An unbearable loss. I am truly devastated. RBG changed the game for female empowerment and gender equality. She is an inspiration to me, and her legacy will live on through my daughter and all of our daughters. #RIPRBG — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) September 19, 2020

"History will remember Justice Ginsburg as a brilliant legal scholar and defender of justice," Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell tweeted. "Her work for the equality of all is a long-lasting gift to all Americans. A grateful America mourns."

Even those who disagreed with many of her decisions recognize Justice Ginsburg was a woman of extraordinary intellect & an American who had a historic impact on the court & the nation.



May she Rest In Peace. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 19, 2020

"Even though I disagreed with many of Justice Ginsburg’s decisions on the court, I have never doubted her historic impact on the court and our nation,” Sen. Marco Rubio said in a separate statement. “Her time as a jurist was defined by her passionate commitment to justice and her first rate intellect. Her life story inspired millions of American women and girls to accept no limits to their dreams. And her famous friendship with the late Justice Scalia serves as a reminder to all of us that Americans with dramatically different views can share a genuine friendship that transcends politics. Jeanette and I have Justice Ginsburg's family in our prayers. May she Rest In Peace.”

Ann and I send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during this time.



She was a trailblazer with a distinguished record of service to her country. https://t.co/okGhwqU58D — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 19, 2020

"It would be irresponsible to allow an extended vacancy on the Supreme Court. I believe that President Trump’s nominee should get a vote in the U.S. Senate," Sen. Rick Scott said in response to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's pledge to bring President Donald Trump's SCOTUS nominee to a vote with just over six weeks before the election.

