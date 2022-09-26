Florida Power & Light Prepares 13,000 Workers for Hurricane Ian Response

Florida Power & Light was preparing more than 13,000 workers to assist with their response to Hurricane Ian, company officials said Monday.

The power company said they were pre-positioning workers and supplies to respond to any outages from the hurricane, which was forecast to possibly make landfall along Florida's west coast later this week.

In addition to damaging winds, Ian has the potential to bring heavy rains, storm surge and flooding that may slow access for crews restoring power after the storm, the company said.

FPL is also preparing for widespread outages stretching over multiple days due to the slow-moving storm, company officials said.

"We are mobilizing and pre-positioning our restoration workforce, so these brave men and women can quickly start working as soon as it is safe to do so," CEO Eric Silagy said in a statement. "We have more than 13,000 personnel dedicated to the effort and we are making sure we’re ready to respond, regardless of Ian’s final path. We’re urging customers to finalize their preparations and make safety their top priority."