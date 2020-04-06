coronavirus

Florida Prepaid Defers College Payments Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Florida's Prepaid College Board has recognized the financial burden many families are facing during the coronavirus pandemic by deferring all payments over the next three months.

April, May and June will be free for people who currently hold a plan, as well as anyone who purchased a plan during the 2020 open enrollment period.

According to the agency, payments will resume on July 20th with the payment schedule being extended by three months due to the deferments.

However, Families can choose to continue paying if they choose to do so.

