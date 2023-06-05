See where Florida ranks in the USPS annual dog bite list

The US Postal Service released its annual list highlighting the number of dog attacks to its employees for the 2022 calendar year, placing Florida at #7, with 220 incidents.

Over 5,300 postal employees were attacked by dogs while delivering the mail last year, and through its annual National Dog bite Awareness week initiative, the USPS wants to shine a light on a common safety concern.

"When letter carriers deliver mail in our communities, dogs that are not secured or leashed can become a nemesis and unpredictable and attack,” said Leeann Theriault, USPS employee safety and health awareness manager in a press release. “Help us deliver your mail safely by keeping your dog secure and out of the way before your carrier arrives,” she added.

The city list includes two Florida cities in the Top 20 with Miami coming in at 15 with 21 incidents and Jacksonville at #20 with 16 incidents.

To help curb the trend and keep mail carriers safe, the USPS would like to remind Florida residents to keep dogs behind a fence, away from the door or in another room or keep them on a leash while the mail carriers drops off the delivery.

To see all of USPS's 2022 dog attack data, click here.