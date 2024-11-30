Florida

Florida ranks among states with the highest drowning rates in the US: Study

Florida's rate of drowning is 54% higher than the national average.

Florida is among the top states with the highest rates of drowning in the United States, a new study revealed.

The Sunshine State ranks No. 5, with an average rate of 2.4 deaths by drowning per 100,000 residents. Meaning there were 2,640 deaths over a five-year period.

The state's rate of drowning is 54% higher than the national average.

The study was conducted by personal injury attorneys at Fasig Brooks, who analyzed CDC data to calculate the number of drowning deaths in each state over a period of five years.

RankingStateAverage annual deaths by drowning, per 100,000 residentsTotal number of deaths by drowning from 2018-2022
1Alaska5.3 194
2Hawaii3.9283
3Montana2.7149
4Louisiana2.6592
5Florida2.42,640
6Maine2.2148
7Arkansas2.1324
8Oregon2.09442
9Washington2.0770
10Mississippi1.9287
Fasig Brooks

“Many of the other states in this ranking, such as Hawaii and Florida, are home to beaches and resorts which attract a large tourist crowd," an expert from Fasig Brooks said. "Local governments must implement awareness campaigns and safety measures to educate tourists who may be unaware of local water conditions."

In terms of the safest state, Nebraska ranks No. 1, with a low drowning rate of 1 person per 100,000 residents each year.

Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York also ranked as states with a very low risk of drowning. 

In all of 2023, 99 children drowned in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

In July a new state law went into effect, creating a swimming lesson voucher program.

The law, SB 544, passed during this year’s legislative session, requires the state Department of Health to establish a network of swimming lesson providers to participate in the program. 

Vouchers will cover the costs of lessons for families with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, which, for instance, would be $60,000 for a family of four. 

To be eligible, families will need to have one or more children 4 years old or younger.

