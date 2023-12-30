Florida ranks among the most vulnerable for identity theft and fraud. Here's how you can protect yourself

In recent years, significant data breaches have compromised many Americans’ personal information.

According to data from the Federal Trade Commission, consumers in the U.S. reported losing 30% more money due to fraud in 2022 compared to 2021.

That is nearly $8.8 billion in total losses nationwide.

A new WalletHub study compared all 50 states across 14 metrics to determine which were more likely to be exposed to or affected by identity theft and fraud.

The study found that Florida ranked among the top five states most vulnerable. In fact, it ranked third.

According to WalletHub, this is likely due in part to the high population of seniors, a demographic more likely to fall victim to scams.

Florida had 524 identity theft complaints and 1,446 fraud complaints for every 100,000 residents last year, some of the highest numbers in the nation, the study showed.

Florida was also one of the only states where identity theft complaints increased in 2022.

Where most states had fairly large decreases, Florida identity theft complaints increased by 1.75%.

The average loss due to fraud last year was about $800, which hits especially hard when so many residents are retired and/or on a fixed income, the study found.

Only two states beat Florida in vulnerability -- District of Columbia, the seat of our nation’s government, and Delaware.

Among the states least likely to fall victim to identity theft or fraud were Montana, New Mexico, Iowa, Rhode Island and Kansas.

Tips for avoiding identity theft and fraud

WalletHub has offered several different ways you can protect yourself and loved ones from identity theft and fraud:

1. Emphasize email security

You may have a strong password for all financial accounts, but you may not realize how essential it is to focus on email.

Your email address is most likely the username for most other websites and will be the recovery email just in case you ever need to reset a password.

Therefore if that email address has a weak password, all other accounts will be as well.

Make sure to use a secure password and establish two-step verification for this account, if possible.

2. Sign up for credit monitoring

By signing up for credit monitoring you can ensure that you are keeping constant tabs on your credit report.

Not only does it bring peace of mind, but it can alert you to possible signs of identity theft.

3. Leverage account alerts and update contact information

By setting up online management for all of your financial accounts and keeping your phone number, email address, and street address up to date, this will make them harder for identity thieves to hack.

4. Use common sense online

If you don't recognize an email address, don't open the message.

Avoid downloading files from untrustworthy sources or sending account numbers or passwords via email or messenger applications.

Lastly, don’t enter financial or personal information into websites that lack the “https” in their URLs.