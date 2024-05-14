Florida ranks second in US for elderly fraud losses with over $180M reported in 2023: FBI

Florida ranked second in the United States for elderly fraud losses, with over $180 million reported in 2023, FBI Miami officials said.

Seniors over 60 in the Sunshine State reported losses of more than $90 million to investment schemes, $51,496,415 to tech support scams, and over $40 million to romance scams last year, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reported.

"These heartless fraudsters prey on vulnerable older Americans often times leaving them destitute and unable to enjoy their retirement years," said Jeffrey B. Veltri, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Miami Field Office. "We will use all of our investigative means to hold these criminals accountable."

Across the country, fraud losses to people over 60 topped $3.4 billion, an almost 11% increase in reported losses from 2022.

At least 101,000 Americans ages 60 and older were victims of digital fraud last year, with the average person losing $33,915, according to the FBI's report.

Victims reported selling their homes, emptying retirement accounts, and borrowing from family and friends to cover losses in these scams.

Some incidents have resulted in suicide because of shame or loss of sustainable income, the FBI said.