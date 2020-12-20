Florida Reacbes 1.2 Million Covid Cases, Reports Over 8,400 New Cases Sunday

Florida reached 1.2 million coronavirus cases after adding over 8,400 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as virus-related deaths in the state increased by 95.

The 8,401 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,201,566, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 95 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 20,568 Sunday. Another 293 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.91% in Sunday's report, a decrease from Saturday's 8.35%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.06%, slightly below Saturday's rate of 10.27%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 274,117 cases Sunday, an increase of 2,019 since Saturday, along with 4,066 COVID-related deaths, 16 more than were in Saturday's report.

In Broward County, there were 127,240 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 838, along with 1,776 virus-related deaths, eight more than Saturday.

Palm Beach County had 76,602 cases and 1,819 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 4,010 cases and 33 deaths.