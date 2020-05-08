Florida Reaches Nearly 39,200 Coronavirus Cases, With More Than 1,600 Deaths

What to Know Florida has more than 39,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide

With 69 new reported deaths, the state's total related to the virus rose to 1,669

Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for 19,352 cases

More than 370 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Florida Friday as the state's virus-related death toll reached 1,669.

Florida had 39,199 COVID-19 cases, to go with 69 new reported deaths, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Miami-Dade County continued to be the state's epicenter for COVID-19, with 13,664 cases. Broward County had 5,688 cases, while Palm Beach had 3,615 cases.

Among Florida's cities, Miami had the most cases with 8,594, followed by Hialeah with 1,654. Hollywood had 1,340 cases, and Fort Lauderdale had 1,325.

More than 514,000 people statewide have been tested for COVID-19.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Miami Wednesday to show the state's new mobile testing lab, which will travel to nursing homes and assisted living facilities to conduct rapid testing. It will conduct up to 500 tests a day.

DeSantis also said the state is giving approval for CVS, Walgreens and Walmart to conduct tests and that he's looking into the possibility of home testing. Testing at those businesses will start with a handful of locations and then expand.