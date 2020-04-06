Florida Relaunches Unemployment Website, Encourages Using Paper Applications During Pandemic

If you were hoping to try to submit an application for Florida's unemployment benefits online, you may have better luck Monday after the state re-launched their website early in the morning.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced the site was available starting around 5 a.m. after the website went down because state officials say they've been getting so many job unemployment applications.

Officials say they have gotten close to 2.1 million calls from out of work Floridians in the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic broke out last month. Applicants say they have gotten an error message when they try to connect to the state’s online portal.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced he signed an executive order to assign more state employees to the department. He said the executive order would deploy some of the state’s 25,000 workers currently telecommuting or in non-essential roles to assist the DEO with efforts to help those filing for unemployment including call center operations.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor as of March 28th, 227,000 unemployment claims were filed - up more than 150,000 from the week before.

State officials have begun to ask job seekers to apply using a paper application that is available on the department’s website to download. Executive director Ken Lawson says he’s working on hiring a company to scan and process the applications and apologized to applicants for the added stress.

If you fill out the application, you can send it in to:

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

P.O. Box 5350

Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350