coronavirus

Florida Releases Names of Long Term Care Facilities with Positive COVID-19 Cases

59147780
Getty Images

State officials have begun releasing the names of long term care facilities whose residents, or staff, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the information would be released “as soon as possible” during a press conference on Saturday.

“I told the Surgeon General from the beginning that we want to put as much information out,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think you should be identifying individuals by name, but at the same time, getting the information out, I think, is better.”

Local

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Broward Inmates Ask for More COVID-19 Testing, Better Medical Attention: Lawyers

coronavirus 2 hours ago

DeSantis Announces K-12 Schools Will Stay Closed for the Remainder of the School Year

The list shows 54 facilities in Miami-Dade with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Broward contains 39 facilities, including Atria Willow Wood – a Fort Lauderdale nursing home which has had seven coronavirus-related deaths.

1,627 residents and staff members in facilities across the state have tested positive for the virus, according to the governor.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridalong term care facility
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us