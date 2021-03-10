Florida Rep. Joins #FreeBritney Movement, Wants Congressional Hearing

You can add a new name to the list of people who want to #FreeBritneySpears – only this person comes with the title of U.S. Representative.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports that Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican whose district includes the western part of Florida’s Panhandle including Pensacola, wrote a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York, asking for a hearing over court-ordered conservatorships.

"In recent years, there has been growing public concern about the use of conservatorships to effectively deprive individuals of personal freedoms at the behest of others through the manipulation of the courts," Gaetz wrote.

Spear’s conservatorship situation in a California court, with her father and sister being co-conservators, was the subject of the recent documentary Framing Britney Spears.

Gaetz said Spears is afraid of her father and wrote how an attorney that was featured has "not seen a conservatee who has successfully terminated a conservatorship."

"Ms. Spears is not alone," Gaetz wrote. "There are countless other Americans unjustly stripped of their freedoms by others with little recourse."

Spears is currently suing to have her father’s conservatorship removed.