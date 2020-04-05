Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart Recovers From the Coronavirus

More than two weeks after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Miami announced he was free of the virus Sunday afternoon.
In a tweet, Diaz-Balart said he reunited with his family in Miami after being self-quarantined in the nation’s capital when the positive results came in.
Diaz-Balart added, although he is currently feeling weak, he has applied to donate plasma to critically ill coronavirus patients.
Diaz-Balart would be the second person in Florida to become a COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor, following City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
Suarez recovered from COVID-19 himself and has twice tested negative for the disease.