Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart Recovers From the Coronavirus

UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 26: Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., speaks about Cuba during the House Republicans weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in reaction to Bernie Sanders recent comments about Cuba. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

More than two weeks after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Miami announced he was free of the virus Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, Diaz-Balart said he reunited with his family in Miami after being self-quarantined in the nation’s capital when the positive results came in.

Diaz-Balart added, although he is currently feeling weak, he has applied to donate plasma to critically ill coronavirus patients.

Diaz-Balart would be the second person in Florida to become a COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor, following City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Suarez recovered from COVID-19 himself and has twice tested negative for the disease.

