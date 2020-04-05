Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart Recovers From the Coronavirus

More than two weeks after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Miami announced he was free of the virus Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, Diaz-Balart said he reunited with his family in Miami after being self-quarantined in the nation’s capital when the positive results came in.

Diaz-Balart added, although he is currently feeling weak, he has applied to donate plasma to critically ill coronavirus patients.

Today, after being deemed #COVID19 free by my doctor, I was able to reunite with my family in Miami. Though still a bit weak, I feel well, & I applied to participate in the @RedCross plasma donation to help those with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) April 5, 2020

Diaz-Balart would be the second person in Florida to become a COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor, following City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Suarez recovered from COVID-19 himself and has twice tested negative for the disease.